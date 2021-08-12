Consumers Energy - 8/12/21

LANSING, Mich. — Debra Dodd, Senior Public Information Director with Consumers Energy talks about the new rankings from Forbes in regards to the best workplaces for women. Consumers Energy ranked in the top 20 of all employers in the U.S., plus #1 in Michigan. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.

