Consumers Energy - 7/7/22

LANSING, Mich. — A future without coal and more solar energy. A cleaner planet. Lower costs for customers. Consumers Energy has an update to its Clean Energy Plan, the blueprint for the next generation of energy in Michigan. Brian Wheeler from Consumers Energy offers the details. For more information, visit ConsumersEnergy.com or by calling 800-477-5050.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook