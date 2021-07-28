Consumers Energy - 7/28/21

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Media Relations Manager at Consumers Energy talks about the latest developments, including a new solar power plant, as Consumers Energy brings its Clean Energy Plan to life. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com; ConsumersEnergy.com/change or call (800) 477-5050.

