Consumers Energy - 7/27/22

LANSING, Mich. — Rich Castle, Community Affairs Manager at Consumers Energy talks about their sponsorship of the the upcoming Au Sable River Canoe Marathon race and tourist attraction -- and why it's a sporting event not like any other. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.
