Consumers Energy - 7/13/21

Brian Wheeler, Media Relations Manager at Consumers Energy talks about the company's new plans to stop using coal and how Michiganders can be a force of change to help protect the planet. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com; ConsumersEnergy.com/PowerMIFleet or call (800) 477-5050.
