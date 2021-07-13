Consumers Energy - 7/13/21

Brian Wheeler, Media Relations Manager at Consumers Energy talks about the company's new plans to stop using coal and how Michiganders can be a force of change to help protect the planet. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com; ConsumersEnergy.com/PowerMIFleet or call (800) 477-5050.

