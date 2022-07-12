Consumers Energy - 7/12/22

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy gives an update to their Clean Energy Plan, the blueprint for the next generation of energy in Michigan. A cleaner planet. Lower costs for customers. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook