Consumers Energy - 6/23/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Allen Neighborhood Center in Lansing has a lot to celebrate, and officials from Consumers Energy will be there Friday for a community open house. Jessica Tramontana from Consumers Energy talks about the Allen Place, the Consumers Energy Foundation's support -- and great food that local businesses are serving this Friday. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or by calling 800-477-5050.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook