Consumers Energy - 6/23/22

LANSING, Mich. — The Allen Neighborhood Center in Lansing has a lot to celebrate, and officials from Consumers Energy will be there Friday for a community open house. Jessica Tramontana from Consumers Energy talks about the Allen Place, the Consumers Energy Foundation's support -- and great food that local businesses are serving this Friday. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or by calling 800-477-5050.
