Consumers Energy - 6/2/21

Brian Rich, Chief Customer Officer with Consumers Energy talks about Consumers new Summer Peak rate that is happening June 1st until the end of September, from 2pm-7pm. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or ConsumersEnergy.com/SummerRate or call (800) 477-5050.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook