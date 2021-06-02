Consumers Energy - 6/2/21

Brian Rich, Chief Customer Officer with Consumers Energy talks about Consumers new Summer Peak rate that is happening June 1st until the end of September, from 2pm-7pm. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or ConsumersEnergy.com/SummerRate or call (800) 477-5050.
