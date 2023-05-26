Consumers Energy - 5/26/23

LANSING, Mich. — Tracy Wimmer, Spokesperson with Consumers Energy talks about how they are investing in and expanding their use of automation to improve grid reliability through the use of new equipment as part of their work to reduce both the length and duration of electric interruptions. For more information please visit consumersenergy,com or call (800) 477-5050.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook