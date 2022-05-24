Consumers Energy - 5/24/22

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about the search to identify locations for solar power plants that will provide clean electricity to Michigan for decades to come. Also, some big plans they have for solar power in Michigan. The energy provider is working with communities and landowners to make those plans a reality. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook