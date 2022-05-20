Consumers Energy - 5/20/22

LANSING, Mich. — Bill Krieger, Veterans Affairs Program Manager at Consumers Energy talks about why Consumers Energy makes it a priority to help veterans. If you're a military veteran and looking for a new career, Consumers Energy wants you to keep them in mind! Consumers Energy recently was recognized as a top employer for military veterans in a national survey, and the company is committed to providing career opportunities for those who have served our country. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.