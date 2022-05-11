Consumers Energy - 5/11/22

LANSING, Mich. — Terry DeDoes, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about the company joining Michiganders everywhere in taking actions to protect the planet and our state's natural resources. Today, Terry DeDoes from Consumers Energy talks about MI Clean Air, a new program that lets people reduce the impact of carbon emissions. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com/MICleanAir or call (800) 477-5050.

