Consumers Energy - 4/5/23

LANSING, Mich. — Tracy Wimmer, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about Consumers Energy’s long-standing partnership with Michigan State University to help in reach their sustainability goals — and how their most recent efforts resulted in nearly $1.5 million in rebates for MSU. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.

