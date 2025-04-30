Consumers Energy - 4/30/25

LANSING, Mich. — Tracy Wimmer, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy, joins us today to share that Consumers Energy Foundation Gives $500,000 for 2025 Planet Award Winners. For more information visit consumersenergy.com or call 1 (800) 477-5050.

