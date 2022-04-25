Consumers Energy - 4/25/22

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about how April has been a busy month for thousands of high school students taking part in local, regional and state robotics competitions across Michigan. Also, why the energy provider is a strong supporter of robotics, and how these students represent a bright future for Michigan. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.