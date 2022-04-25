Consumers Energy - 4/25/22

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about how April has been a busy month for thousands of high school students taking part in local, regional and state robotics competitions across Michigan. Also, why the energy provider is a strong supporter of robotics, and how these students represent a bright future for Michigan. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook