Consumers Energy - 4/17/23

LANSING, Mich. — Tracy Wimmer, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about the Consumers Energy Foundation has announced the recipients of their 2023 Planet Awards grants--two $250,000 grants for two Michigan organizations to fund projects to protect threatened and endangered species and create natural space. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.

