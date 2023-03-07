Consumers Energy - 3/7/23

LANSING, Mich. — Danielle Mackey, community affairs, tells us about how Consumers Energy does outreach in communities hard hit by storms. For more informatio0n please visit consumersenergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.
Posted at 9:42 AM, Mar 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-07 09:42:25-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo
The Morning Blend Hosts
Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend?
Please complete the form below