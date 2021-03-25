Consumers Energy - 3/25/21

Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about how Consumers Energy and Attorney General are teaming up to encourage Michiganders to call 2-1-1. A campaign that will help people with their energy bill. For more information, please visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com or by calling 800-477-5050.
