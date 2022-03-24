Consumers Energy - 3/24/22

LANSING, Mich. — Bill Krieger, Veterans Affairs Program Manager at Consumers Energy talks about why Consumers Energy makes it a priority to help veterans. If you're a military veteran and looking for a new career, Consumers Energy wants you to keep them in mind! Consumers Energy recently was recognized as a top employer for military veterans in a national survey, and the company is committed to providing career opportunities for those who have served our country. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.

