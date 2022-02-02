Consumers Energy - 2/2/22

LANSING, Mich. — Jeff Mayes, Executive Director of Business Customer Care at Consumers Energy talks about how they are working to attract new businesses to our state and put Michiganders to work. Working every day to help Michigan be a great place to live and work. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 805-0490.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook