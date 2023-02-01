Consumers Energy - 2/1/23

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about how they are providing $25 million to customers, providing a lift to the economy and help for those who need it most. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.
