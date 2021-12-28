Consumers Energy - 12/28/21

LANSING, Mich. — Stephanie Pierce, Project manager at Consumers Energy talks about how they are rolling out some high-tech vehicles to find natural gas leaks across Michigan and protect the planet for all of us. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.
