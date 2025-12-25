Consumers Energy - 12/25/25

LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy is stepping up its efforts online to help customers who might be struggling with bills. Brian Wheeler shares the changes and explains how people can find help to stay warm this winter. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com/assistance or call (800) 477-5050.

