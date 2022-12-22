Consumers Energy - 12/22/22

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about how Consumers Energy is helping customers -- and what people can do to cut costs and get help. Winter is here in Michigan, and that can mean high heating bills for homes and businesses. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.

