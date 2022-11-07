Consumers Energy - 11/7/22

LANSING, Mich. — Carolyn Bloodworth, Secretary/Treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation talks about the Foundation's mission and impact that helps to build strong communities. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com/Foundation or call (800) 477-5050.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.