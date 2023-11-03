Consumers Energy - 11/3/23

LANSING, Mich. — Tracy Wimmer, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about being Selected by U.S. Department of Energy for $100 Million to Support Aggressive Reliability Upgrades: A Down Payment to Deliver on "24 Hour or Less" Reliability Roadmap in Michigan Communities. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook