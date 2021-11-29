Consumers Energy - 11/29/21

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Media Relations Manager at Consumers Energy talks about their new goal and how Consumers Energy is making Electric Vehicle ownership more convenient for Michiganders. Electric vehicles are hitting the roads in bigger numbers than ever here in Michigan. By 2030, Consumers Energy will be ready to power 1 million Electric Vehicle's just in the communities they serve. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com/PowerMIDrive or call (800) 477-5050.

