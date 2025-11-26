Consumers Energy - 11/26/25

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler from Consumers Energy talks about a new $250,000 contribution to the Food Bank Council of Michigan, providing healthy food to Michiganders this winter. For more information visit consumersenergy.com or call 1 (800) 477-5050.
