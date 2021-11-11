Consumers Energy - 11/11/21

LANSING, Mich. — Jessica Tramontana, Community Affairs Manager at Consumers Energy and Kristen Breau with the Greater Lansing Food Bank talk about their upcoming event on November 16th 11am-2pm at the Capital Area District Library to benefit the Greater Lansing Food Bank. Please join them and enjoy doughnuts and coffee.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook