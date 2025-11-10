Consumers Energy - 11/10/25

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s winter is coming, and Consumers Energy stands ready to assist customers who may need extra help paying their heating bills this season. Brian Wheeler talks about the start of applications for Consumers Affordable Resource for Energy (CARE) program. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com/assistance or call (800) 477-5050.

