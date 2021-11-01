Consumers Energy - 11/1/21

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler talks about how Consumers Energy is building a stronger, more resilient energy grid to withstand that Michigan weather not just this winter, but in all seasons. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or by calling 800-477-5050.
