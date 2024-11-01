Consumers Energy - 11/01/24

LANSING, Mich. — Tracy Wimmer joins us as Consumers Energy Foundation Announces $500,000 for Projects in Ogemaw, Genesee Counties. For more information, visit. consumersenergy.com or call 1 (800) 477-5050.

