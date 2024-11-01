Consumers Energy - 11/01/24

LANSING, Mich. — Tracy Wimmer joins us as Consumers Energy Foundation Announces $500,000 for Projects in Ogemaw, Genesee Counties. For more information, visit. consumersenergy.com or call 1 (800) 477-5050.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.