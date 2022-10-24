Consumers Energy - 10/24/22

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for the Consumers Energy Foundation and Joe Garcia, CEO of Cristo Rey Community Center talk about how the Consumers Energy Foundation is helping the Lansing area, providing a $250,000 People Award to Cristo Rey Community Center, the grant's impact and what it means to our community. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.

