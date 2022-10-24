Consumers Energy - 10/24/22

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for the Consumers Energy Foundation and Joe Garcia, CEO of Cristo Rey Community Center talk about how the Consumers Energy Foundation is helping the Lansing area, providing a $250,000 People Award to Cristo Rey Community Center, the grant's impact and what it means to our community. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.