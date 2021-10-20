Consumers Energy - 10/20/21

LANSING, Mich. — RoNeisha Mullen, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks about how this week is Careers in Energy Week here in Michigan and the many opportunities available to people interested in the energy industry and how Consumers Energy is building awareness among the next generation of our state's workforce. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com; CareersInEnergyMichigan.com or call (800) 477-5050.

