Consumers Energy - 1/13/23

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks more about one group of customers, in particular -- military veterans -- who might be receiving a helping hand as Consumers Energy is helping Michiganders with heating bills this winter. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.
