Consumers Energy - 09/29/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Reliability Roadmap is what Consumers Energy calls its long-term plan to keep the lights on for Michigan. That long-term plan is leading to a lot of work in the short term. Brian Wheeler explains why Consumers Energy is finishing 2025 with a lot of important projects to benefit customers. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com/reliable or call (800) 477-5050.
