Consumers Energy - 09/17/25

LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy is looking out for the people it serves. The energy provider recently gave $2 million to Michigan nonprofits to help people pay their bills. Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy shares the details. for additional details, please visit

ConsumersEnergy.com/assistance or call (800) 477-5050.

