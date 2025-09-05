Consumers Energy - 09/05/25

LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy is giving Lansing-area residents the opportunity to get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle. Brian Wheeler shares more details about the company's ride-and-drive event scheduled for Sept. 20 in East Lansing.

To register: xpeventreg.com/ceevdrive09202025

For additional information, please visit ConsumersEnergy.com/EV or call (800) 477-5050

