Consumers Energy - 09/05/25

LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy is giving Lansing-area residents the opportunity to get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle. Brian Wheeler shares more details about the company's ride-and-drive event scheduled for Sept. 20 in East Lansing.
To register: xpeventreg.com/ceevdrive09202025
For additional information, please visit ConsumersEnergy.com/EV or call (800) 477-5050
