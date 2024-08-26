Consumers Energy - 08/26/24

LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy Foundation Announces $250K grants for Community Food Club of Grand Rapids and PKL Cares of Oscoda for the 2024 People Awards. For more information, please visit consumersenergy.com or 1-800-477-5050.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook