Consumers Energy - 08/09/24

LANSING, Mich — 8/11 is National Safe Digging Day, an excellent reminder of the importance of safe digging and how you can ensure any digging-related project you complete keeps you, your friends and neighbors safe. For more information, please visit consumersenergy.com or 1-800-477-5050.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook