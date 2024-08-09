Consumers Energy - 08/09/24

LANSING, Mich — 8/11 is National Safe Digging Day, an excellent reminder of the importance of safe digging and how you can ensure any digging-related project you complete keeps you, your friends and neighbors safe. For more information, please visit consumersenergy.com or 1-800-477-5050.
