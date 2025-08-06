Consumers Energy - 08/06/25

LANSING, Mich. — Even in the summer, Consumers Energy is preparing for winter. Brian Wheeler talks about the company's work to upgrade its natural gas system in the Lansing area and around the state. For additional information please visit consumersenergy.com or call 1 (800) 477-5050.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook