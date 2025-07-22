Consumers Energy - 07/22/25

LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy is giving customers new ways to save on their bills. Brian Wheeler talks about a new feature called My Personalized Offerings ( ConsumersEnergy.com/offers ) that delivers energy solutions to people across the Lansing area and Michigan.

For additional information visit consumersenergy.com or call 1 (800) 477-5050.

