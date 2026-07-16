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Consumers Energy - 07/16/26

As summer energy bills arrive, Consumers Energy wants people to know it can help.
Consumers Energy - 07/16/26
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LANSING, Mich. — As summer energy bills arrive, Consumers Energy wants people to know it can help. Brian Wheeler from Consumers Energy talks about dollars and the resources they provide to assist anyone who's concerned about their bill. For additional detail, please visit ConsumersEnergy.com/assistance. For other information, please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.

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