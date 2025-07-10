Consumers Energy - 07/10/25

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler from Consumers Energy returns to the Morning Blend to talk more about how Michigan's largest energy provider can work with customers to save money. For more information visit consumersenergy.com or call 1 (800) 477-5050.

