Consumers Energy - 06/30/26

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures will be heating up across Michigan this summer, and Consumers Energy is sharing simple tips to help customers stay safe, comfortable and make the most of their energy use. Brian Wheeler from Consumers Energy shares advice to stay cool while keeping bills low. For details, please visit ConsumersEnergy.com/ExtremeHeat.

For more information, please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.

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