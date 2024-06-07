Consumers Energy - 06/07/24

Consumers Energy broke ground recently on two renewable energy projects in partnership with Spring Creek Farms, launching the state’s first AgriEnergy center. The dairy farm will host a renewable natural gas (RNG) biodigester and a 140-megawatt solar array, generating enough energy to power 25,000 homes. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.
