Consumers Energy - 05/08/24

Consumers Energy is powering Michigan's electric vehicle transformation -- and giving people the opportunity to take EVs for a spin at a special event May 18 in Jackson. Brian Wheeler from Consumers Energy has the details. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com/EV or call (800) 477-5050.
