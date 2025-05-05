Consumers Energy - 05/05/25

LANSING, Mich. — Consumers Energy Foundation Announces 10 Finalists for Put Your Town on the Map Competition. For a list of finalists, please visit consumersenergy.com/news-releases/news-release-details/2025/04/21/consumers-energy-foundation-announces-10-finalists-for-put-your-town-on-the-map-competition.
For more information visit consumersenergy.com or call 1 (800) 477-5050.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.