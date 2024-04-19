Consumers Energy - 04/19/24

LANSING, Mich. — Tracy Wimmer, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy, stops by to discuss Consumers Energy partnering with the Michigan Women's Commission and the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity to highlight their pre-apprenticeship program as part of the Commission's Pathway to High-Wage Jobs. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook