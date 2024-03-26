Consumers Energy - 03/26/24

LANSING, Mich. — Tracy Wimmer, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy, stops by to discuss Consumers Energy and Muskegon County partnering to launch the Muskegon Solar Energy Center, a new solar facility that will generate enough renewable energy to power 40,000 homes. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.

